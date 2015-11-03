UPDATE 1-GKP lowers annual loss after debt deal but production rise uncertain
* Company does not need an M&A deal -CEO (Adds details, background, CEO, analysts comments, share price)
Nov 3 Lemminkainen Oyj :
* To build apartments in Jyväskylä for LocalTapiola
* Total value of the contract is about 15 million euros ($16.44 million)
* Construction of housing companies will begin in Nov, and the apartments will be completed by spring 2017
Source text: bit.ly/1Wwt90g Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9122 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Company does not need an M&A deal -CEO (Adds details, background, CEO, analysts comments, share price)
* Combining foods/refreshment businesses into one organisation
April 6 Daily Mail & General Trust (DMGT) said on Thursday it has appointed Tim Collier as group chief financial officer, filling the post vacated by Stephen Daintith, who left the group to join Rolls-Royce.