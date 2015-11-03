Nov 3 Atos

* Q3 revenue up +23 pct year-on-year at 2.7 billion euros

* Q3 organic growth up 0.5 percent

* Confirms objectives for 2015

* Says to broaden alliance with Siemens

* Says Siemens, which has 12 pct stake in Atos, has extended lock-in for next 5 years

* Says plans to acquire Unify for 340 million euros