BRIEF-Bank of Qingdao says FY profit RMB2.089 bln, up 15.15 pct
* Fy net profit amounted to RMB2.089 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of RMB275 million or 15.15%
Nov 4 Torpol SA :
* Its management board issued on Tuesday its opinion on tender offer on its 7.6 mln shares announced by Marvipol SA unit PROJEKT 03 on Oct. 19
* In its management's opinion price offered by Marivpol of 11.8 zloty ($3.03) per share does not correspond to its fair value
* Moreover, management claims that due to the fact that tender caller does not operate in construction business, as company does, its support for Torpol's development would be of relatively low value
* Management also does not consider PROJEKT 03 tender offer to appear to be a long-term project of strategic significance
* Board is satisfied from co-operation with its current major shareholder, state-owned Towarzystwo Finansowe SILESIA sp. z o.o., and positively asseses company's development options
LAGOS, March 24 Nigeria's overnight lending rate rose as high as 100 percent this week after the central bank withdrew naira liquidity to offset dollar purchases, but it fell sharply on Friday as the government disbursed budget funds through the banking system.