Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 4Verbicom SA :
* Said on Tuesday it signed 3.5 million zloty ($900,090) gross contract with Urzad Marszalkowski Wojewodztwa Kujawsko-Pomorskiego (Marshal Office of Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship) for delivery of e-mail box system and VoIP
($1 = 3.8885 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order