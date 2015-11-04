Nov 4 Abpol Company Polska SA :

* Said on Tuesday Bozena Miler decreases her stake in the company to 4.7 percent from 10.08 percent via sale of 138,564 shares on Oct. 21 and 84,000 shares on Oct. 22 in open market transactions

