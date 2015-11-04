BRIEF-Pitney Bowes - CEO Marc Lautenbach's FY 2016 total compensation was $6.04 mln
* Pitney Bowes Inc - CEO Marc Lautenbach's FY 2016 total compensation was $6.04 million versus $10.8 million in FY 2015 - sec filing
Nov 4 Hyperion SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it resolved on Nov. 2 to cancel its planned series E bond issue due to lack of enough subscription offers
* The company informed about the issue on Oct. 9
* Also resolved to issue up to 40,000 series E01 bonds of the nominal value and issue price of 1,000 zlotys ($260)
* Minimum threshold of bond subscribed for is 5,000
* The bonds will bear 8 pct interest rate per annum
* The maturity date of the bonds is Nov. 6, 2018
* Funds from issue of the bonds will be used to finance a project undertaken by its unit, Malopolska Siec Szerokopasmowa Sp. z o.o.
($1 = 3.8832 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 24 A North Carolina man pleaded guilty on Friday to opening fire in a Washington pizzeria that fake news reports claimed housed a child sex ring linked to 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.