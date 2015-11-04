Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 4 SAF Tehnika :
* Q1 2015/2016 net profit 292,377 euros ($317,550.66) versus 285,124 euros year ago
* Q1 2015/2016 net sales 3.5 million euros versus 3.2 million euros year ago
* Q1 2015/2016 EBITDA 475,535 euros versus 276,764 euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1RvjDsZ
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9207 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order