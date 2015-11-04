BRIEF-Central China Real Estate says Yuan Xujun appointed as CEO
* Chen Jianye has informed board his decision to cease from position of chief executive officer
Nov 4 Euronav Nv
* Goldman Sachs is acting as sole bookrunner on the sale
* Following the transaction Ceres, controlled by Euonav Chairman Peter G Livanos, will have a beneficial ownership of 2.5% of the capital of Euronav
* Livanos will continue to serve on the board of directors of Euronav
* Baord resolved Deja Tulananda, be appointed to be chairman of the board of executive directors