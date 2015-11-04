Nov 4 Euronav Nv

* Goldman Sachs is acting as sole bookrunner on the sale

* Following the transaction Ceres, controlled by Euonav Chairman Peter G Livanos, will have a beneficial ownership of 2.5% of the capital of Euronav

* Livanos will continue to serve on the board of directors of Euronav Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Emiliano Mellino)