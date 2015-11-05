Nov 5 Marimekko Oyj :

* Q3 net sales 24.6 million euros ($26.7 million) versus 26.8 million euros year ago

* Q3 operating profit 1.2 million euros versus 4.9 million euros year ago

* Full-year estimate for 2015 is unchanged - net sales to be at the same level as in 2014 or lower, operating profit ex. items to be lower than in 2014

($1 = 0.9206 euros)