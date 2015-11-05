BRIEF-Intel Corp says CEO Brian M. Krzanich's 2016 total compensation was $19.1 mln
* Intel Corp - CEO Brian M. Krzanich's 2016 total compensation was $19.1 million versus $14.6 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Nov 5Mobimedia Solution SA :
* Said on Wednesday its shareholder meeting resolved to raise capital via issue of no less than 5 mln and no more than 25 mln series E shares in private placement without pre-emptive rights
* Additionally, its shareholder meeting resolved to raise capital via issue of no less than 1 million and no more than 15 mln series F shares in public placement without pre-emptive rights
* Series E and F shares will have nominal value of 0.1 zloty per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9055 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Intel Corp - CEO Brian M. Krzanich's 2016 total compensation was $19.1 million versus $14.6 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Says it will acquire 600 shares (100 percent stake) of Lunascape Corporation, for 379 million yen, from an individual
* Says second biggest shareholder Resort&Medical Co.,Ltd. decreased voting power in the company to 0 percent, from 19 percent (530,000 shares)