Czech central bank removes cap on crown currency strength
PRAGUE, April 6 The Czech central bank (CNB) ended its intervention regime keeping the crown on the weak side of 27 per euro on Thursday, allowing the currency to float to stronger levels.
Nov 5 BRD Bank
* Net profit of 380 million lei ($92.69 million)in the first nine months of 2015, compared to 38 million in the corresponding period of 2014, thanks to further decline of risk cost and contained costs.
* Sequential increase in revenues since Q1-2015, although year-on-year evolution was still affected by low interest rates
* Coverage ratio of non-performing loans with IFRS pr ovisions posted at 76.0 percent for the Bank as at September 30, 2015 (71.5 percent as at September 30, 2014)
* Further improvement of individuals' demand for new loans (loan production up by 17 percent against January - September 2014): continued growth of housing loan production and rising interest for consumer loans
Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0996 lei)
PRAGUE, April 6 The Czech central bank (CNB) ended its intervention regime keeping the crown on the weak side of 27 per euro on Thursday, allowing the currency to float to stronger levels.
* Karur Vysya Bank Ltd says sets overnight MCLR at 9.10 percent wef 7th April Source text: http://bit.ly/2o0z2tN Further company coverage:
April 6 Shenzhen Centralcon Investment Holding Co Ltd