UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 5 Kordsa Global Endüstriyel Iplik ve Kord Bezi Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS :
* Reported on Wednesday Q3 revenue of 476.4 million lira ($166.28 million) versus 426.1 million lira
* Q3 net profit of 22.1 million lira versus 10.8 million lira year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 2.8650 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources