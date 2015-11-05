BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank sets overnight MCLR at 9.10 pct from April 7
* Karur Vysya Bank Ltd says sets overnight MCLR at 9.10 percent wef 7th April Source text: http://bit.ly/2o0z2tN Further company coverage:
Nov 5 Gedik Yatirim Menkul Deerler AS :
* Reported on Wednesday Q3 revenue of 66.1 million lira ($23.03 million) versus 775.2 million lira year ago
* Q3 net profit of 3.8 million lira versus 3.1 million lira year ago
($1 = 2.8700 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 6 Shenzhen Centralcon Investment Holding Co Ltd
TEL AVIV, April 6 Israeli semiconductor company Valens has raised $60 million in a financing round led by Israel Growth Partners, and including new investors Delphi, Samsung Catalyst Fund, Goldman Sachs and MediaTek, in addition to Valens’ existing investors.