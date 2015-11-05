UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 5 Toya SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it reported Q3 revenue of 68.3 million zlotys ($17.6 million) versus 66.8 mln zlotys a year ago
* Q3 operating profit was 8.4 mln zlotys versus 9.9 mln zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit was 6.5 mln zlotys versus 7.7 mln zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8912 zlotys)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources