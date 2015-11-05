Nov 5 Doradcy24 SA :
* Said on Wednesday it plans to buy 100 pct of Polcredito
Sp. z o.o. for no more than 0.25 million zlotys ($64,100) in
Jan. 2016
* Polcredito Sp. z o.o. is in process of changing name to
PolDevelopment Sp. z o.o., the unit will specialise in real
estate development
* Also intends to buy 100 pct of Polfinance Capital Sp. z
o.o. for no more than 0.3 mln zlotys in Jan. 2016
* Polfinance Capital Sp. z o.o. will specialise in company
restructuring and acquisitions
* Plans to buy 100 pct of Polfinance Sp. z o.o. in H1 2016,
Polfinance is a health and wealth insurance intermediary
* Wants to buy Dom Brokerski Polfinance Sp. z o.o. in H2
* Dom Brokerski Polfinance is a health and wealth insurance
intermediary and insurance broker
* Has acquired over 30 branches in 2015, expects further
acquisitions in the future
($1 = 3.9013 zlotys)
