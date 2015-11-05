(Corrects reporting date from Wednesday to Tuesday.)

Nov 5 IVS Group SpA :

* Said on Tuesday that all IVS Group S.A. senior unsecured notes due 2022 for the maximum offer amount of 240 million euros ($260.59 million) have been subscribed

* Sold 240,000 notes in the offering having a nominal value of 1,000 euros per each note

* Sets issue date to Nov. 6

