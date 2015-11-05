BRIEF-NordLB says hopes complete ship loan deal with KKR in Q2
April 6 NordLB board member Hinrich Holm says at annual press conference
Nov 5 Purple Group Ltd
* Revenue up 40 percent to 131.4 million rand for full year
* EBITDA increased by 116.6 pct to 45.1 million rand for full year ended Aug. 31
* FY capital and dividend distribution up 125 pct to 2.25 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)
SAO PAULO, April 6 Qatar Investment Authority's sold about 2.5 percent of Banco Santander Brasil SA for 2.3 billion reais ($737 million) in a restricted offering after banks exercised an option to buy extra units, the bank said on Thursday.
* In march 2017, group achieved aggregated contracted sales of rmb43.02 billion