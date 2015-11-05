Nov 5 Purple Group Ltd

* Revenue up 40 percent to 131.4 million rand for full year

* EBITDA increased by 116.6 pct to 45.1 million rand for full year ended Aug. 31

* FY capital and dividend distribution up 125 pct to 2.25 cents per share