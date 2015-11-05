Nov 5 bmp Holding AG :
* Majority acquisition of the 'Matratzen Union' Group
* Parties agreed to keep purchase price confidential, which was paid in cash
* Acquires 60 pct of shares in each of four companies of group, three of them being online
retailers in segment of sleep products
* Remaining 40 pct remain with founder Martin Jungermann, who will also continue to manage
operations of group
* 'Matratzen Union' Group to generate revenue of more than 6 million euros ($6.52 million)
in 2015 and anticipates over 10 million euros in revenue for 2016
* Confirms its revenue guidance of 25 million - 40 million euros for 2016
* Expects an operative slightly positive result in group already for fiscal year 2016
