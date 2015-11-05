BRIEF-Tyson Bioresearch to pay no div for 2016
April 6 Tyson Bioresearch Inc : * Says it plans to pay no div for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/TegLKG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Nov 5 Thrombogenics NV :
* Says to be on track for break-even from 2016 onwards
* Adjusts the commercial strategy and composition of its U.S. organization to current market demand for Jetrea and to ensure it is cash neutral in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 6 Global demand for air travel rose 4.8 percent in February, continuing the strong start from January and driven by lower fares and improving economies, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday.
April 6 UNICON OPTICAL Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/FKuqGz Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)