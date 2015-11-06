Nov 6 Birdstep Technology ASA :

* Said on Thursday Pod Investment had on Nov. 5 sold 8.1 million shares in Birdstep Technology at 0.1834 Norwegian crown per share

* After the transaction Pod Investment holds 10.6 million shares in Birdstep Technology, about 10.39 pct of its issued and outstanding shares and votes

