BRIEF-Beltone Financial FY profit rises
* FY consol net profit EGP 44.3 million versus EGP 5.3 million year ago
Nov 6EastSideCapital SA :
* Said on Thursday Q3 revenue was 246,665 zlotys ($63,095.36) versus 475,383 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit was 180,792 zlotys versus 78,126 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9094 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY consol net profit EGP 44.3 million versus EGP 5.3 million year ago
ABU DHABI, April 2 First Abu Dhabi Bank's shares rose on Sunday on the first day of trading after the completion of a merger of the emirate's two largest banks.