BRIEF-Beltone Financial FY profit rises
* FY consol net profit EGP 44.3 million versus EGP 5.3 million year ago
Nov 6 Turkiye Kalkinma Bankasi AS :
* Q3 interest income of 47.7 million lira ($16.64 million) versus 42.8 million lira year ago
* Q3 net profit of 11.8 million lira versus 13.0 million lira year ago
ABU DHABI, April 2 First Abu Dhabi Bank's shares rose on Sunday on the first day of trading after the completion of a merger of the emirate's two largest banks.