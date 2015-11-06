UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 6 Josef Manner & Comp AG :
* At 134.5 million euros ($146.20 million), 9-month sales were down 5.0 pct over the same period year ago (128.1 million euros)
* Sees in FY 2015 not only increase in sales over the previous year, but also a clearly positive result Source text: bit.ly/1MCy3mJ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.