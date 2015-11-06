Nov 6 Josef Manner & Comp AG :

* At 134.5 million euros ($146.20 million), 9-month sales were down 5.0 pct over the same period year ago (128.1 million euros)

* Sees in FY 2015 not only increase in sales over the previous year, but also a clearly positive result Source text: bit.ly/1MCy3mJ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)