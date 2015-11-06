BRIEF-Beltone Financial FY profit rises
* FY consol net profit EGP 44.3 million versus EGP 5.3 million year ago
Nov 6 Albaraka Turk Katilim Bankasi AS :
* Reported on Thursday Q3 profit share income of 498.2 million lira ($173.61 million) versus 387 million lira year ago
* Q3 net profit of 71.4 million lira versus 65.2 million lira year ago
* Loans and receivables at the end of Q3 is 18.40 billion lira
($1 = 2.8697 liras)
ABU DHABI, April 2 First Abu Dhabi Bank's shares rose on Sunday on the first day of trading after the completion of a merger of the emirate's two largest banks.