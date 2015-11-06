Nov 6 Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii AS :

* Reported on Thursday Q3 consolidated revenue of 3.19 billion lira ($1.11 billion) versus 3.05 billion lira year ago

* Q3 consolidated net loss of 139.8 million lira versus 20.6 million lira year ago

* Q3 consolidated sales volume down 1.0% to 27.0mhl

* Consolidated EBITDA (BNRI) up 11.9% to TL 679.9 million

* Some of Anadolu Efes' operating markets have been under political unrests, for some time both in beer and soft drink sides, any further escalation of this unrest may negatively impact company performance

Source text for Eikon:,

Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8665 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)