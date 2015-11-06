UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 6 Fashion B Air SA :
* Launches capital increase with preferential subscription rights
* New share price 0.40 euro, representing a discount of 72.6 pct
* Subscription period from Nov 10 to Nov 23
* Total amount of capital increase: 1.9 million euros ($2.07 million) Source text: bit.ly/1LUgh19 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9199 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.