BRIEF-Beltone Financial FY profit rises
* FY consol net profit EGP 44.3 million versus EGP 5.3 million year ago
Nov 6 SWL Sustainable Wealth Lab AG :
* Said on Thursday to delist from the Open Market of the stock exchange in Stuttgart, effective Dec. 31, 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY consol net profit EGP 44.3 million versus EGP 5.3 million year ago
ABU DHABI, April 2 First Abu Dhabi Bank's shares rose on Sunday on the first day of trading after the completion of a merger of the emirate's two largest banks.