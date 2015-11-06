BRIEF-Beltone Financial FY profit rises
* FY consol net profit EGP 44.3 million versus EGP 5.3 million year ago
Nov 6 BNP Paribas SA
* says Andrea Munari is proposed as CEO and general manager of Italian unit BNL
* Andrea Munari will also be appointed Member of the BNP Paribas Executive Committee and Head of the BNP Paribas Group in Italy. Source text: here Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)
ABU DHABI, April 2 First Abu Dhabi Bank's shares rose on Sunday on the first day of trading after the completion of a merger of the emirate's two largest banks.