Nov 6 Telekom Srpske Ad Banja Luka

* Says plans to propose interim dividend of 0.08 Bosnian marka ($0.05) per share, down from 0.12 marka in 2014, to its shareholders on Dec. 7

* The interim dividend of 43 million marka to be paid on Dec. 29 Source text for Eikon: [ID:here%20XXXII%20Shareholders%20Assembly_proposals.pdf ] Further company coverage:

(1$=1.797 Bosnian marka) (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; editing by Jason Neely)