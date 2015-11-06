Nov 6 Telecom Italia CEO Marco Patuano told analysts during a post-results conference call:

* has not spoken to Vivendi or other key shareholders about stock conversion plan, assumes will be supported

* all board members participated in approval of stock conversion plan, vote was unanimous

* company settled litigation with Fastweb on Thursday, amount confidential but in line with provisions made in Q2 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)