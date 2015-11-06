UPDATE 1-Newly merged First Abu Dhabi Bank's shares rise in debut trade
ABU DHABI, April 2 First Abu Dhabi Bank's shares rose on Sunday on the first day of trading after the completion of a merger of the emirate's two largest banks.
Nov 6 Pragma Inkaso SA :
* In Q3 acquired new debt portfolios of the nominal value of 173.7 million zlotys ($44.4 million), down 6.6 percent year on year
* In Q3 gained 115 new clients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9130 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, April 2 Firefighters brought a fire under control at a tower being built in Dubai's Downtown district, authorities said on Sunday, the latest in a spate of fires to hit tall buildings in the emirate.