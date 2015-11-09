BRIEF-NeoPhotonics announces CFO departure
* Company has retained an executive search firm to identify a successor CFO
Nov 9 Hürriyet Gazetecilik ve Matbaacilik :
* Reported on Saturday that Q3 revenue at 133.0 million lira ($45.63 million) versus 163.7 million lira year ago
* Q3 net loss of 4.1 million lira versus loss of 6.2 million lira year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 2.9146 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Company has retained an executive search firm to identify a successor CFO
FRANKFURT, April 6 Silicon Valley online education start-up Udacity is spinning off a company that will develop self-driving taxis, taking aim at the likes of Uber Technologies Inc, the company said on Thursday.
* Wecast Network- on March 31, co through PRC unit entered into equity agreement with Shanghai Pulse Consulting Co Ltd - SEC filing