Nov 9 Prelios SpA :

* Reported on Friday 9-month net loss of 16.6 million euros ($17.87 million) versus 48.4 million euros a year ago

* 9-month total operating revenues of 53.7 million euros versus 56.3 million euros a year ago

* Says 9-month net result benefitted from the repayment of the debt related to UBI Banca

* Albeit within the low levels of the range, the group confirms FY 2015 financial targets

* Sees FY 2015 turnover of the services platform between 75 million and 80 million euros

* Sees FY 2015 positive EBIT of the services platform amounting to 6 million - 8 million euros

($1 = 0.9290 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)