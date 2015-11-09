Nov 9 Prelios SpA :
* Reported on Friday 9-month net loss of 16.6 million euros
($17.87 million) versus 48.4 million euros a year ago
* 9-month total operating revenues of 53.7 million euros
versus 56.3 million euros a year ago
* Says 9-month net result benefitted from the repayment of
the debt related to UBI Banca
* Albeit within the low levels of the range, the group
confirms FY 2015 financial targets
* Sees FY 2015 turnover of the services platform between 75
million and 80 million euros
* Sees FY 2015 positive EBIT of the services platform
amounting to 6 million - 8 million euros
($1 = 0.9290 euros)
