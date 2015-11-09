Nov 9 Seat Pagine Gialle SpA :

* Said on Friday that, according to the provisional results of the reopening of the takeover bid, the bidder Italiaonline SpA acquired 1,057,902,965 shares, corresponding to about 1.65 percent of ordinary shares of Seat Pagine Gialle

* Bidder Italiaonline, together with Libero Acquisition Sarl, GL Europe Luxembourg Sarl, GoldenTree Asset Management Lux Sarl, GoldenTree SG Partners LP, GT NM LP and San Bernardino County Employees Retirement Association, to own a total of about 80.23 percent of ordinary shares of Seat Pagine Gialle

* Libero Acquisition Sarl, GL Europe Luxembourg Sarl, GoldenTree Asset Management Lux Sarl, GoldenTree SG Partners LP, GT NM LP and San Bernardino County Employees Retirement Association signed in September a shareholders agreement to the transfer of a 53.87 percent stake in SEAT to Libero

