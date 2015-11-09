Nov 9 Seat Pagine Gialle SpA :
* Said on Friday that, according to the provisional results
of the reopening of the takeover bid, the bidder Italiaonline
SpA acquired 1,057,902,965 shares, corresponding to about 1.65
percent of ordinary shares of Seat Pagine Gialle
* Bidder Italiaonline, together with Libero Acquisition
Sarl, GL Europe Luxembourg Sarl, GoldenTree Asset Management Lux
Sarl, GoldenTree SG Partners LP, GT NM LP and San Bernardino
County Employees Retirement Association, to own a total of about
80.23 percent of ordinary shares of Seat Pagine Gialle
* Libero Acquisition Sarl, GL Europe Luxembourg Sarl,
GoldenTree Asset Management Lux Sarl, GoldenTree SG Partners LP,
GT NM LP and San Bernardino County Employees Retirement
Association signed in September a shareholders agreement to the
transfer of a 53.87 percent stake in SEAT to Libero
