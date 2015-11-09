Nov 9 ALTA SA :
* Said on Saturday that Chmielowskie Sp. z o.o. signed on
Nov. 6 a preliminary agreement with Murapol SA IPO-MUP.WA for
sale of a real estate property within Siewierz - Jeziorna
project
* The subject of the deal is about 0.7 ha land plot,
designated for the construction of multi-family residential
buildings with usable living space at least 6,000 square meters
* The transaction price will be calculated based on the
final amount of usable space
* The companies will sign the final agreement by Nov. 30,
2016
* Murapol has a priority and an option to buy at a certain
price more land earmarked for the construction of multi-family
residential buildings with an area of 8,000 square meters of
usable space. A call option is valid until April 30, 2017
* The value of the final agreement and the purchase option
amounts to more than 8 million zlotys ($2.02 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9677 zlotys)
(Gdynia Newsroom)