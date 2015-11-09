Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 9 Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri As
* 10 percent revenue growth in 2016
* 33 percent in 2016
* 2016-2018 revenue growth of 10-14 percent, EBITDA margin of 32-35 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Istanbul newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)