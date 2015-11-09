UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 9 Dogi International Fabrics SA :
* Reported on Friday 9-month net loss of 3.7 million euros ($4.0 million) versus profit of 10.4 million euros a year ago
* 9-month sales of 31.9 million euros versus 27.1 million euros a year ago
* 9-month negative EBITDA of 2.2 million euros versus negative 1.5 million year-on-year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9278 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources