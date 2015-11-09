TIRANA Nov 9 Albania's new justice minister,
Ylli Manjani, promised on Monday to conclude reform of the
judiciary, a key requirement of the European Union which Albania
wants to join.
Earlier on Monday, Nasip Naco unexpectedly resigned from the
post, saying he was stepping down to allow "a higher level of
cooperation and interaction between all the players" to improve
good governance and the judiciary.
The EU is pressing Albania on reforms that will root out
corrupt judges, end a culture of impunity and ensure the
judiciary's independence from government.
Prime Minister Edi Rama asked President Bujar Nishani to
endorse Manjani after agreeing that reform of the judiciary,
improving the method of registering property and stepping up the
drafting of legislation to back reforms would be the main areas
of his work.
"The reform of the judiciary is the most important for the
functioning of the state. We want an invitation to join the EU.
We have a lot of work to do and we shall work together and will
get it done," Manjani told a local television station.
Manjani, a lawyer by education who has worked as an aide to
previous Albanian premiers, was previously the deputy transport
minister.
(Reporting By Benet Koleka, Editing by Richard Balmforth)