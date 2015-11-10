UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 10 Norway Royal Salmon Asa
* Reports an operational ebit before non-recurring items of NOK 54 mln for q3 of 2015 and an ebit per kg of NOK 9.24
* Says Q3 non-recurring costs NOK 31.3 mln
* Says Q3 operational ebit NOK 22.6 mln
* Says expects 2015 harvest volume of 28,000 tonnes (previous guidance 30,500 tonnes)
* Says expects 2016 harvest volume of 27,500 tonnes tonnes
* Says harvested fish has a high cost caused by high feed cost, but a reduction in the production cost is expected in the coming quarters
* Says the destruction of fish with the fish disease ISA at two sites in the third quarter has affected the harvest volume for 2015 and 2016 negatively
* Says expects a significant build-up of biomass next year and virtually full utilisation of the Group's MAB at the end of 2016, including utilisation of the 10 new licenses
* Says salmon price in the quarter is the highest spot price registered in a third quarter for 20 years
* Says global supply growth is expected to be around zero for the fourth quarter of 2015 and for 2016. This provides the basis for a positive market outlook for both the fourth quarter of 2015 and in the long term for the industry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.