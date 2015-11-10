Nov 10 Opera Software says:

* AT&T Adworks launches cross-screen addressable advertising trial across TV and mobile devices

* AT&T adworks can combine AT&T's ability to deliver household specific ads to more than 12 mln households with Opera Mediaworks' cross-carrier mobile technology

* Says "AT&T AdWorks' ability to deliver household specific TV advertising based on interests and demographics to a rapidly growing base of more than 12 million households, combined with Opera Mediaworks' mobile advertising, will be a game-changer for advertisers and consumers"

* Says deal is "a new and important partnership" Link to full press release:

(Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord)