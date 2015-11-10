Nov 10 NTT System SA :

* Said on Monday that Anna Kurek got 0.8 million shares of the company as donation from Andrzej Kurek

* Following transaction, Andrzej Kurek decreased his stake to 6.14 percent from 11.91 percent and Anna Kurek owns 5.78 percent stake in the company

