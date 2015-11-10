Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 10 NTT System SA :
* Said on Monday that Anna Kurek got 0.8 million shares of the company as donation from Andrzej Kurek
* Following transaction, Andrzej Kurek decreased his stake to 6.14 percent from 11.91 percent and Anna Kurek owns 5.78 percent stake in the company
Source text for Eikon: and
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order