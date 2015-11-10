Nov 10 Wasko SA :

* Said on Monday that the offer of its unit, COIG SA, was chosen in a tender announced by Katowicki Holding Weglowy SA (KHW) for delivery of IT support services to KHW units

* The value of chosen offer is 77.1 million zlotys ($19.5 million) gross and it will be valid from Jan. 1, 2016 to Dec. 31, 2019

