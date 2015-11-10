Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 10 Wasko SA :
* Said on Monday that the offer of its unit, COIG SA, was chosen in a tender announced by Katowicki Holding Weglowy SA (KHW) for delivery of IT support services to KHW units
* The value of chosen offer is 77.1 million zlotys ($19.5 million) gross and it will be valid from Jan. 1, 2016 to Dec. 31, 2019
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9597 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order