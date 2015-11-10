BRIEF-Shop Apotheke Europe FY revenues up at 177.4 mln euros
* Revenues increased by 41% to 177.4 million euros ($192.39 million) in 2016
Nov 10 Platige Image SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported Q3 revenue of 17.4 million zlotys ($4.40 million) versus 12.6 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 operating profit was 777,000 zlotys versus loss of 519,000 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit was 440,000 zlotys versus loss of 620,000 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9559 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Revenues increased by 41% to 177.4 million euros ($192.39 million) in 2016
FRANKFURT, March 27 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday: