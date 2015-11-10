Nov 9 Television Francaise 1 SA :

* TF1 and FLCP, the holding company of the Newen group, announced on Monday an agreement under which TF1 will acquire a 70 pct equity interest in FLCP, with the existing shareholders - including the management team - retaining a 30 pct equity interest

Source text: bit.ly/1kmmuKj

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)