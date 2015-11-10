BRIEF-Shop Apotheke Europe FY revenues up at 177.4 mln euros
* Revenues increased by 41% to 177.4 million euros ($192.39 million) in 2016
Nov 9 Television Francaise 1 SA :
* TF1 and FLCP, the holding company of the Newen group, announced on Monday an agreement under which TF1 will acquire a 70 pct equity interest in FLCP, with the existing shareholders - including the management team - retaining a 30 pct equity interest
