Nov 10 Sandpiper Digital Payments AG :
* Said on Monday it resolves capital increase from
authorized capital
* As agreed on AGM on July 27, Board of Directors may
increase within two years the company's equity in one or more
steps by a maximum of 7,564,744.60 Swiss francs by issuing a
maximum of 75,647,446 fully paid bearer shares with a nominal
value of 0.10 francs each
* Sets issue price per share for the free drawing to 0.40
Swiss francs and for signatories from existing convertible loan
in accordance with their agreements to 0.32 francs
* Subscription rights to be granted on the deeper issue
price, i.e. 0.32 francs per share
* Start of subscription period is scheduled for Nov. 12
* Shareholders will be granted subscription rights of 2: 1,
for 2 "old" shares may 1 "new" share be subscribed at the
subscription price
($1 = 1.0035 Swiss francs)
