Nov 10Dassault Systemes SA :

* Announced on Monday the establishment of La Fondation Dassault Systèmes

* La Fondation Dassault Systèmes will provide grants, digital content and skillsets in virtual technologies to education and research initiatives at academic institutions, research institutes, museums, associations, cultural centers and other general interest organizations throughout the European Union

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)