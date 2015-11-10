Nov 10 Dufry AG :

* Said on Monday Dufry Financial Services BV confirms that the requests of sale have been performed in relation to 2,628,140 Residual Shares equal to approximately 15.76 pct of the share capital of World Duty Free S.p.A.

* Now holds 96.67 pct of the corporate capital of World Duty Free

