* Announced on Monday the takeover of Utopolis' activities in Luxembourg, the Netherlands and France

* The takeover of the four Belgian cinemas is still subject to the Belgian Competition Authority`s approval

* The value of the entire transaction will be announced once the decision regarding the acquisition of the Belgian companies is definite

