BRIEF-Strides Shasun says EMA recommendation for suspension of 300 drugs to not have any impact on co's ops
* Clarifies on news item on recommendation by European Medicines Agency (EMA) for suspension of 300 drugs
Nov 10 Hafslund ASA :
* October 2015 power sales were 1550 GWh versus 1522 GWh in October 2014
* October 2015 hydro power production was 239 GWh versus 272 GWh in October 2014
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Clarifies on news item on recommendation by European Medicines Agency (EMA) for suspension of 300 drugs
* MMJ Phytotech Ltd - seeks trading halt pending an announcement regarding proposed importation of company's CBD capsules into Australia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: