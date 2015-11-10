BRIEF-NPT LTD to conclude arrangements with Kiwi Property Group
* NPT LTD - further to its announcement of 3 March 2017, it expects to conclude arrangements with Kiwi Property Group Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 10 Banco Di Desio E Della Brianza Spa :
* 9-Month provision 5.2 million euros ($5.56 million) versus reversal of provision 10.5 million euros year ago
* 9-Month operating income 354.2 million euros versus 302.4 million euros a year ago
* 9-Month net profit 25.5 million euros versus 45.6 million euros a year ago
($1 = 0.9356 euros)
HONG KONG, March 24 A leading Hong Kong real estate agent said on Friday that some banks it works with would no longer accept payments for property transactions in the city through China's state-backed UnionPay, the mainland's biggest bank card provider.